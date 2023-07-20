What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning…

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold: 1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) 2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) 3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) 4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) 5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) 6. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California) 7. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) 8. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) 9. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) 10. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state) ___ Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.