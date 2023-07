SEATTLE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins All-Star Home Run Derby, matching father’s feat from 2007 by beating Randy Arozarena…

Listen now to WTOP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins All-Star Home Run Derby, matching father’s feat from 2007 by beating Randy Arozarena in final.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.