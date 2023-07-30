Live Radio
Two people killed after shots fired blocks from University of Florida campus

The Associated Press

July 30, 2023, 1:48 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Gunshots rang out in a crowd early Sunday, killing two people in the city that is home to Florida’s flagship university, authorities said.

Police officers had been conducting crowd control in downtown Gainesville, Florida, in a commercial corridor several blocks from the University of Florida campus when they heard gunshots, the police department said in a post.

The post didn’t disclose how many people were shot but said two of the shooting victims later died from their injuries. Police were seeking the public’s help for any information on the shootings.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

