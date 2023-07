LAS VEGAS (AP) — Surveillance footage shows Britney Spears hit herself in the face while trying to get Victor Wembanyama’s…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Surveillance footage shows Britney Spears hit herself in the face while trying to get Victor Wembanyama’s attention.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.