5 injured in shooting at Seattle parking lot; police say no immediate arrests

SEATTLE (AP) — Five people were wounded in a shooting at a Seattle parking lot during which the police chief said “dozens and dozens of rounds” were fired. There were no immediate arrests, and a police investigation was ongoing.

Three people — all in their 20s — remained hospitalized Saturday, though one of them was expected to be discharged later in the day, according to Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg. A fourth person was treated and released.

A fifth person was treated at the scene, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

The Seattle Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. Friday. It took place in an area where police said a community outreach event was being held.

“We know that there’s dozens and dozens of rounds that were fired,” said Diaz, who noted police were not sure of a possible motive.

“Right now, we’ve really got to get guns off the streets,” Diaz said, adding that the number of shootings in the city has fluctuated but remains an issue.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell thanked community members and police at the scene for working together to protect residents.

“These community leaders are putting literally their lives on the line to protect their own community,” Harrell said. “But you see what we’re trying to build here in Seattle with these fine officers working with these fine community leaders, trying to protect their babies here, trying to protect our youth.”

