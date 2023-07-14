Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters’ strikes

Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the…

Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services.

Late-night talk shows and many television productions were put on long-term hiatus due to the writers strike, and now movie tentpoles, some in mid-production, are shutting down too. They include Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” sequel, with Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal, and Marvel and Disney’s “Deadpool 3,” starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Although there may not be an immediate effect on movie releases in coming months, with many films having already completed principal photography, those coming next year are another story.

Here’s a selected look at shows and films in suspension.

MOVIES IN PRODUCTION THAT HAVE SHUT DOWN DURING ACTORS STRIKE

“Deadpool 3” – Disney/Marvel (May 3, 2024)

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part II” – Paramount (June 28, 2024)

“Gladiator 2″ – Paramount (Nov. 24, 2024)

“Lilo & Stitch” – Disney (TBD)

“Venom 3” – Sony (TBD)

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 Film – Apple (TBD)

___

SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DURING WRITERS STRIKE

“Stranger Things” — Netflix

“Cobra Kai” — Netflix

“Big Mouth” — Netflix

“American Horror Story” — FX

“Yellowjackets” — Showtime

“Billions” — Showtime

“The Chi” — Showtime

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO

“Hacks” — Max

“Penguin” — Max

“Duster” — Max

“1923” — Paramount+

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+

“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS

“Abbott Elementary” — ABC

“Family Guy” — Fox

“American Dad” — Fox

___

SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DURING WRITERS STRIKE

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC

“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC

“Saturday Night Live” — NBC

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

___

For more on the Hollywood strikes, visit https://apnews.com/hub/hollywood-strikes/

