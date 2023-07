SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Judge hands Microsoft a big victory, declines to stop its $69 billion takeover of video gamemaker…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Judge hands Microsoft a big victory, declines to stop its $69 billion takeover of video gamemaker Activision Blizzard.

