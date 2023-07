CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982,…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area in 1982, found dead, police say.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.