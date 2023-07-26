TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during annual bike ride

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 6:14 PM

An Iowa state senator was arrested and charged with a simple misdemeanor after refusing to abide by a law enforcement officer, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Sen. Adrian Dickey of Packwood, Iowa, was taken into custody Monday afternoon. A $300 bond was posted the same day, and a court hearing is set for August 8.

Sac County Sheriff Sgt. Jonathan Meyer said that he was working RAGBRAI, an annual bike ride across Iowa, and saw a large group of people in the middle of a road that needed to be cleared. Meyer notes that he asked Dickey to move and Dickey “advised that he was not going to move” and “to arrest him.”

Dickey was arrested and taken to Sac County Jail and charged with interference with official acts.

“I am absolutely innocent of the charge filed against me,” Dickey said in a statement to the Des Moines Register, referring further questions to his attorney. The newspaper reported that Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, declined to comment.

