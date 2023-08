ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho judge sentences Lori Vallow Daybell to life without parole in killings of her two…

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — Idaho judge sentences Lori Vallow Daybell to life without parole in killings of her two children and a romantic rival.

