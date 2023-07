LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal jury finds a Las Vegas police officer guilty for stealing $165,000 in three brazen casino…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal jury finds a Las Vegas police officer guilty for stealing $165,000 in three brazen casino heists.

