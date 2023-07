FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police chief says shooter who killed 1 officer and wounded 2 opened fire for ‘no…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police chief says shooter who killed 1 officer and wounded 2 opened fire for ‘no known reason at all.’

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.