DENVER (AP) — Colorado officer who put suspect in car hit by train found guilty of reckless endangerment, acquitted of more serious charge (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the officer was acquitted of manslaughter. The charge was attempt to commit manslaughter).

