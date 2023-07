LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life…

Listen now to WTOP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison after serving 53 years of a life sentence for 2 murders.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.