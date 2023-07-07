AP’s Global Week in Pictures: July 1 – 7

July 1 – 7, 2023 Street artists performed across the Romanian capital, French protesters burned buses after a teenager was…

July 1 – 7, 2023

Street artists performed across the Romanian capital, French protesters burned buses after a teenager was shot by police, Russia continued to attack Ukraine, Palestinians buried their dead after Israeli soldiers drove thousands form their homes, and people tried to stay out of the sun on the hottest days on human record.

In the world of sports, cycles wizzed through forests on their Tour de France.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

