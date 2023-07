ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state…

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has executed a man for the 2001 beating death of a woman as the state resumes lethal injections following review.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.