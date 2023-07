CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion opponent who says she torched a Wyoming clinic due to anxiety and nightmares pleads guilty…

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Abortion opponent who says she torched a Wyoming clinic due to anxiety and nightmares pleads guilty to arson.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.