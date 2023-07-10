A drive-by shooting kills a 9-year-old Chicago boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in…

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in a Chicago suburb was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Ulysses Campos had been playing with a group of children in an alley late Saturday when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.

The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

No one else was struck by gunfire in the 10:15 p.m. shooting, which happened in a Franklin Park neighborhood about a mile outside Chicago’s western city limits.

Police said a person of interest in the shooting was taken into custody, and officers found a car suspected to be involved in the shooting in nearby Leyden Township. They asked anyone with information to contact the department.

