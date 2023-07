NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama, most hyped prospect since LeBron James, selected by San Antonio Spurs with No. 1…

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama, most hyped prospect since LeBron James, selected by San Antonio Spurs with No. 1 pick in NBA draft.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.