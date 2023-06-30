TV series put on pause by the Hollywood writers strike

As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.
Here’s a selected look at shows in suspension.
___
SHOWS THAT HAVE CANCELED EPISODES DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC
“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC
“Saturday Night Live” — NBC
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO
___
SHOWS THAT HAVE PAUSED WORK DUE TO WRITERS STRIKE
“Stranger Things” — Netflix
“Cobra Kai” — Netflix
“Big Mouth” — Netflix
“American Horror Story” — FX
“Yellowjackets” — Showtime
“Billions” — Showtime
“The Chi” — Showtime
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO
“Hacks” — Max
“Penguin” — Max
“Duster” — Max
“1923” — Paramount+
“Severance” — Apple TV+
“Metropolis” — Apple TV+
“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+
“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS
“Abbott Elementary” — ABC
“Family Guy” — Fox
“American Dad” — Fox
