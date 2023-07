MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Superfund town’s health clinic submitted 337 false asbestos claims for patients, federal jury rules.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Superfund town’s health clinic submitted 337 false asbestos claims for patients, federal jury rules.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.