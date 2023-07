CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan finalizing deal to sell majority share of Charlotte Hornets, ending 13-year run overseeing the…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan finalizing deal to sell majority share of Charlotte Hornets, ending 13-year run overseeing the team.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.