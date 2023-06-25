Live Radio
Flights at Reagan National, Dulles airports resume after being halted by air traffic control woes

The Associated Press

June 25, 2023, 7:40 PM

WASHNGTON (AP) — Normal operations at airports in the Washington, D.C., area resumed about an hour after they were suspended Sunday evening because of a problem at a major air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said on Twitter that the operations at Reagan and Dulles international airports have restarted after repairs to a communications system were made at the Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control facility.

While the repairs were underway, departures from National and Dulles international airports were subjected to a ground stop, the FAA said.

