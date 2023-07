PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Electric utility PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for 2020 fires, plus award that could reach billions,…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Electric utility PacifiCorp must pay punitive damages for 2020 fires, plus award that could reach billions, jury says.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.