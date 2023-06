NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, making Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win…

NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo crosses finish line first at Belmont Stakes, making Jena Antonucci first female trainer to win the race.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.