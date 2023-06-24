AP’s Global Week in Pictures: June 17 – June 23

June 17 – June 23, 2023 From revelers celebrating the Summer Solstice, near Salisbury, England, to Saudi special force members,…

June 17 – June 23, 2023

From revelers celebrating the Summer Solstice, near Salisbury, England, to Saudi special force members, warming up for a parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage to people cremating relatives who died during a scorching heat wave in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

