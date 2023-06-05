Live Radio
Home » National News » 5 dead in house…

5 dead in house fire in rural North Carolina, investigation continues

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROADWAY, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up