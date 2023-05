MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court: Hospital can’t be forced to give deworming drug popular with conservatives to COVID…

Listen now to WTOP News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court: Hospital can’t be forced to give deworming drug popular with conservatives to COVID patients.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.