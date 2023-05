COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House approves ban on most abortions after around 6 weeks of pregnancy; proposal must…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House approves ban on most abortions after around 6 weeks of pregnancy; proposal must still clear Senate.

