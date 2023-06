LISBON (AP) — Portuguese police say they will resume search for Madeleine McCann, British toddler who vanished in 2007, in…

LISBON (AP) — Portuguese police say they will resume search for Madeleine McCann, British toddler who vanished in 2007, in coming days.

