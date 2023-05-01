Police shoot, kill man on Hawaii’s close-knit, rural Molokai

HONOLULU (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit…

HONOLULU (AP) — Police officers responding to a report of a temporary restraining order violation on the small and close-knit Hawaiian island of Molokai shot and killed a man.

Two police officers were responding to the call Sunday morning when they encountered a man wielding a weapon, the Maui Police Department said, according to The Maui News. The man, who had not yet been identified Monday, advanced toward them and one of the officers deployed his Taser, but it wasn’t effective, and the officers fired their guns, the newspaper reported.

Residents of Molokai, which is part of Maui County and is known for a small-town atmosphere with no traffic lights, were shocked by the fatal shooting. Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, who holds the Molokai seat on the county council, told The Associated Press Monday there have been no similar incidents in recent memory.

Maui police didn’t immediately respond to an AP email asking when was the last time there was an officer-involved shooting on Molokai.

“Most of us are like related or friends. We mostly know each other,” Rawlins-Fernandez said of the island’s population of about 7,500. Most of the officers are long-time Molokai residents, she said.

While many questions remain about what happened, people are wondering how it could have been prevented. “What more services do we need on this island so that we can prevent these kinds of things from happening?” she said.

She said she went to high school with the man, who police said was 40 and from Kaunakakai.

“This is like absolutely tragic,” she said. “The community is you know trying to figure out together how … to console the family.”

