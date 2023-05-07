Live Radio
Police: 7 dead, 6 hurt in border city of Brownsville, Texas

The Associated Press

May 7, 2023, 1:07 PM

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Seven people are dead and at least six are injured after they were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a city bus stop, police in Brownsville, Texas, said Sunday.

Brownsville police investigator Martin Sandoval said the crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday at a bus stop near a shelter for migrants in the border city. It’s unclear what led to the crash.

