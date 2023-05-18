Live Radio
Officials: Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 5:51 PM

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in a private boat, officials said. They met an air ambulance helicopter crew at the eastern end of the Seven Mile Bridge, and the helicopter took the injured man to a Miami hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name or condition or any details about the shark.

