Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot after her shift

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city’s Southside after…

An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed early Saturday as she headed home on the city’s Southside after her shift.

The officer, whose name was not released, was shot about 1:42 a.m. in the city’s Avalon Park neighborhood, police said.

She was found wounded by another officer who responded to an alert from the city’s gunshot detection system, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second officer rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The slain officer had been with Chicago police about three years.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.