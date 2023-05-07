KING CHARLES III CORONATION: Prince Harry an odd man | What to know about Camilla’s title | Coronation recap | King Charles III's cutout 'attends' Va. celebration | PHOTOS
Live Radio
Home » National News » Man killed, 2 women…

Man killed, 2 women hurt in Miami Beach nightclub shooting

The Associated Press

May 7, 2023, 2:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said.

Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the Gala nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to a Miami trauma center, where the man died, police said. The women were expected to recover.

Police didn’t report making any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The nightclub didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Miami Beach has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings in recent months.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up