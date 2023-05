CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hodding Carter III, a newspaperman, civil rights activist, State Department spokesman and television anchor, has…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Hodding Carter III, a newspaperman, civil rights activist, State Department spokesman and television anchor, has died.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.