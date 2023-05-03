Floods amid heavy rainfall kill more than 100 in Rwanda

A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and…

A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country.

The death toll “continues to rise,” the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency said Wednesday.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period according to available records from recent years,” the government-backed New Times newspaper reported Wednesday.

Parts of East Africa, including Uganda’s southwest, are seeing heavy rainfall.

At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in the remote Ugandan district of Rukungiri.

