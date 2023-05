ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities: Mass shooting at suburban Dallas mall lasted 3-4 minutes before police officer shot and killed…

Listen now to WTOP News

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities: Mass shooting at suburban Dallas mall lasted 3-4 minutes before police officer shot and killed the gunman.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.