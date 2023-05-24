Authorities capture 1 inmate who escaped Ohio prison, but convicted murderer still on the lam

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison was captured early Wednesday in Kentucky…

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — One of two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison was captured early Wednesday in Kentucky after a police pursuit of a stolen car the men were believed to be in ended in a crash and a foot chase, authorities said.

James Lee, 47, was captured at the scene but Bradley Gillespie, 50, remained at large. Gillespie has been imprisoned since 2016 for murder, while Lee was serving a sentence he received in 2021 for burglary and safecracking.

The two men were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Lee was discovered missing during a prisoner count at 11 a.m. Tuesday, prompting an emergency prisoner count that revealed Gillespie was also missing. Authorities later determined the two men were last seen on surveillance video inside the facility just after 8:40 a.m. Monday.

Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia said officials believe the two inmates had been traveling together but did not provide further details.

The vehicle chase in Henderson, Kentucky, began around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday when officers spotted a car the men were believed to be traveling in and tried to stop it. A chase ensued and the crash occurred a short time later. Both inmates then fled the scene on foot.

Residents in the area were being told to keep their doors locked while authorities searched for Gillespie. They were urged to call 911 if they spotted him or had information regarding his whereabouts.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the escape.

