JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — US Army says 3 soldiers were killed and another injured in a collision of…

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — US Army says 3 soldiers were killed and another injured in a collision of helicopters after an Alaska training mission.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.