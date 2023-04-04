TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | Trump pleads not guilty | What happened and what's ahead | Takeaways from the indictment | Photos
Live Radio
Home » National News » Ukrainian soldier accused of…

Ukrainian soldier accused of killing civilian goes on trial

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Ukrainian soldier on trial before a Russian military court on charges including murder and mistreatment of civilians pleaded “partially guilty” as the proceedings began Tuesday in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Anton Cherednik was accused of stopping two Mariupol men in March 2022, ordering them to lie on the ground and demanding that they say a phrase in Ukrainian, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. When one of them didn’t pronounce it correctly, Cherednik killed him, the investigators said. The other victim escaped.

Cherednik’s lawyer, Vladimir Bakulov, said his client had pleaded guilty during the preliminary investigation but “now stated that he pleads partially guilty.” He did not explain why, but said he would talk with the defendant and “determine the line of defense.”

The court plans to start questioning witnesses next week.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up