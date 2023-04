NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmaker quits amid harassment ethics inquiry, weeks after voting to expel 2 Democratic legislators.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican lawmaker quits amid harassment ethics inquiry, weeks after voting to expel 2 Democratic legislators.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.