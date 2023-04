LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock mayor says 2,100 homes or businesses were in the path of tornado; unclear how many were damaged or destroyed (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that 2,100 homes were damaged or destroyed).

