INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signs bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors, joining other states with health care bans.

Listen now to WTOP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signs bill banning all gender-affirming care for minors, joining other states with health care bans.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.