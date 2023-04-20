COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
Live Radio
Home » National News » Coast Guard searches for…

Coast Guard searches for 4 missing fishermen off Cape Ann

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday was searching for four missing fishermen in the waters off of Cape Ann in Massachusetts.

Coast Guard aircraft found an overturned vessel about 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Cape Ann on Thursday, officials said. The Coast Guard did not see anyone in the water.

Michael Sai, and three others, left Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire on Wednesday morning in a 17-foot (5-meter) boat headed for fishing grounds near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) offshore, the Coast Guard said.

Cape Ann is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Boston.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up