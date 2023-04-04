TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | Trump pleads not guilty | What happened and what's ahead | Takeaways from the indictment | Photos
Authorities: Michigan woman set fire that killed her, 3 kids

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 6:20 PM

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (AP) — A woman intentionally set a house fire last month that killed her and her three young childre n in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said Tuesday.

The March 14 fire killed Alicia Adzima, 31, of Sault Ste. Marie; her 4-year-old twin daughters, Ella and Eva Clossick; and her 1-year-old son, Emery Adzima, the city’s police and fire chiefs said in a news release posted on Facebook.

“The investigation has determined this fire was a Homicide-Suicide. Alicia Adzima intentionally caused the fire with the intent to cause the deaths of her and her children,” the news release said.

The police and fire departments were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the day of the fire.

Sault Ste. Marie, population 13,400, is at the northeastern tip of the Upper Peninsula, about 350 miles (563 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

