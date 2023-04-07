AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

March 31-April 6, 2023 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press…

March 31-April 6, 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.