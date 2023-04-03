AP Month in Pictures: Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan

MARCH 2023 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in…

MARCH 2023

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan in March 2023.

This selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of continued violence in the occupied West Bank, political upheaval in Israel and Pakistan and social protests in Lebanon.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

