LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 23-year-old used a rifle to kill 4 people at the Louisville bank where he was…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 23-year-old used a rifle to kill 4 people at the Louisville bank where he was an employee, according to police.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.