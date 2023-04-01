2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

North American Committee — Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David…

North American Committee — Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David Hixon, coach; Gene Keady, coach; Gregg Popovich, coach.

Women’s Committee — Becky Hammon, player; Gary Blair, coach.

Direct Elect Committee

Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee — 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball team.

Direct Elect Contributor Committee — Jim Valvano, contributor

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.