TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Experts weigh in | 'Teflon Don' | What happens now?
Live Radio
Home » National News » 2023 Basketball Hall of…

2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

The Associated Press

April 1, 2023, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North American Committee — Dwayne Wade, player; Dirk Nowitzki, player; Tony Parker; player; Paul Gasol, player; Gene Bess, coach; David Hixon, coach; Gene Keady, coach; Gregg Popovich, coach.

Women’s Committee — Becky Hammon, player; Gary Blair, coach.

Direct Elect Committee

Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee — 1976 Women’s Olympic Basketball team.

Direct Elect Contributor Committee — Jim Valvano, contributor

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up